A thief who caused a tradesman thousands of dollars of losses has been sentenced to home detention. Photo / 123RF

A thief who cost a builder thousands of dollars in lost tools and time, nodded his head quietly in court in acknowledgement of the harm done.

Jacob Harmon narrowly avoided being sent to prison today, instead being ordered to serve out his sentence fenced in at his home address.

The 28-year-old had earlier admitted charges of receiving stolen chainsaws, theft of tools, two charges of unlawfully getting into a vehicle, and cannabis possession.

The offending happened in April and May this year, the Nelson District Court heard.

It also heard of events in Harmon's life that might explain the trajectory on which he found himself, and while it was no excuse for his offending, Judge Tony Zohrab said it did offer an explanation as to why he was back in court.

He said a main reason people stole was because of people like Harmon who were prepared to receive stolen goods, like the chainsaws he received in April this year.

"People get really upset when they work hard, buy a chainsaw and it gets stolen," Judge Zohrab said.

He told Harmon, who nodded quietly in the dock, that the building contractor from whom he stole more than $5000 worth of tools from his vehicle had not only had to bear the cost of replacing them, but had wasted an entire day off work doing that.

"He lost 10 to 12 hours of work.

"This took away his ability to earn a living, and earn money which would have been better spent on his family," Judge Zohrab said.

He said Harmon's behaviour, including his interfering with vehicles, had "grossly inconvenienced" people.

Judge Zohrab added it was hard to get a handle on why he had done it, but noted he had been before the court before, and had received a prison sentence in 2017.

He said a starting point for the "job lot" of offending this time was two years and three months in prison, but Harmon was given credit for his early guilty pleas, and the issues in his life that had contributed to his offending.

That took the term down to within the range of home detention, to which Harmon was sentenced to seven months, with special conditions.

He was also ordered to undergo counselling to address drugs misuse matters.

"I know you have a lot of issues and you want to do something about them.

"I encourage you to deal with your cannabis issue and rather than talk about it, make sure you do it," Judge Zohrab told him.