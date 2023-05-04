Tony Wood with wife Kate. Tony was killed in a crash in the Hurunui District that left his wife seriously injured.

Tony Wood with wife Kate. Tony was killed in a crash in the Hurunui District that left his wife seriously injured.

One of two people killed in a crash in the Hurunui District has been identified as Methven community stalwart Tony Wood.

Wood’s wife was seriously injured in the two-car crash on April 26 on Domett Rd (State Highway 1) and a person in the other vehicle was also killed.

From her hospital bed, Kate Wood told the Ashburton Guardian that she remembered seeing two headlights appear out of the darkness, heading straight for the couple.

“There was about 1/10th of a second or so between seeing the lights and being hit,” she told the Guardian, describing the impact as an “almighty thump”.

The grieving widow, who suffered broken ribs in the crash, described her husband as an “impressive individual in so many ways”.

She said the former Mt Hutt College teacher and local business owner would go the extra mile for his students, staff and others in his life.

The school paid tribute to him, calling him a “fantastic teacher, great colleague, and an even better person” in an online statement.

Wood, who was involved in the tourism industry, is remembered as a generous host.

His businesses included the popular Barkers Lodge.

”Many have come to really enjoy Friday nights at Barkers Bar,” Kate Wood said.

“Tony did not just serve alcohol, he enjoyed sharing his knowledge of the background of the drink being served – where in NZ the brewery was, what the hops were, what the tastes were and any other interesting information he knew about the drink.”

James Urquhart, a former pupil of Wood’s, said that he “changed the world for everyone at that school” and recalled him being a “go-to guy” who was active in fundraising.

“He was super caring, too,” Urquhart told the Guardian. ”I can’t think of a bad thing to say about him.”



