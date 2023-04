New research coming out about how much tax New Zealand's rich are paying, why politicians should be concerned about artificial intelligence and Joe Biden announces his rerun for the 2024 US Presidential Election in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have died in a crash on a rural Canterbury road last night.

The crash occurred on Domett Rd (State Highway 1) in Hurunui District.

It was reported to the police at 9.15pm, a police spokesperson said.

“A third person was seriously injured.”

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were under way.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four crews were sent to the scene.

“It was a two-car crash.”