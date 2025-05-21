The man who heckled Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Tuesday said he was apologetic over the incident.
Tonkin + Taylor has started an employment investigation after the man swore at Peters while wearing a company lanyard.
Peters has said he wouldn’t feel bad if the man lost his job, citing the company’s contracts.
The man under employment investigation after heckling Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters is upset about the incident and says he is “apologetic”.
The Tonkin + Taylor worker made headlines this week for flinging insults at Peters during a media standup at Wellington Railway Station while wearing a lanyard showing the prominent engineering firm he worked for.
At the end of the stand up, during which Peters and Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced $604.6 million of government funding in Budget 2025 for rail works, the commuter interjected: “Bollocks,” to which Peters responded: “You look like bollocks mate.”