Since the incident on Tuesday morning, the engineering firm confirmed the man was its employee and that it had launched an employment investigation.

When the Herald visited the man’s home this morning, he was visibly upset and tearful over the situation.

He said it would be “sensible” for him to refrain from commenting on the matter, but said he was “apologetic” over what had happened. He would not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

Peters yesterday told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking the man’s behaviour was “disgraceful” and the minister would not feel bad if the man lost his job.

Rail Minister Winston Peters and Transport Minister Chris Bishop announcing $600m in Government funding to help upgrade the country's rail services during a press conference at Wellington Railway Station. Photo / Mark Mitchell

He said the man started attacking and heckling him “without even listening” to what he was saying.

He said if you wore a company’s insignia, “maybe you should remember that”.

“It was an appalling circumstance.

“If your company actually gets contracts from KiwiRail, or from railways, it’d be rather wise for you to keep counsel.”

Tonkin + Taylor on Tuesday apologised to Peters “for the disruption caused”.

“We are aware of an incident at a media event at Wellington Railway Station this morning. We have confirmed the person involved is a Tonkin + Taylor employee,” the company said in a statement.

“We are investigating in line with our code of conduct and for privacy reasons we won’t be commenting any further.”

In Tonkin + Taylor’s code of conduct, employees are warned that non-compliance with relevant policies could result in disciplinary action, dismissal or reporting to appropriate authorities.

During the fiery exchange at the train station, the man referenced the NZ First leader’s age and made other disparaging remarks.

Peters repeatedly told the man to “naff off”. Peters also shot back: “You look older than I do, mate.”

Free Speech Union spokesman Nick Hanne said the group had contacted Tonkin + Taylor and urged them to respect their employee’s speech rights.

“Employers don’t own employees’ time when they are commuting to work, and the choice to heckle Winston Peters has nothing to do with Tonkin + Taylor,” Hanne said.

“The company apologising off the bat sets a dangerous precedent, sending a message to employees that expressing political opinions in public is unacceptable.

“But individuals don’t forfeit their right to express political views just because they have a job.”

Hanne said it was common practice for employees to wear lanyards to help with workplace identification.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.