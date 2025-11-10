Conservation Minister Tama Potaka joins firefighters behind the road block as emergency services battle to get control of Tongariro blaze. Video / Mike Scott

A sacred pou whenua, installed to honour Tongariro and the hallowed mountains, has emerged from the flames of the wildfire ripping through the area with only some charring.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said he spotted the figure from a helicopter during a flyover of the damage yesterday.

“There are charred remains of the earth, but actually in the middle of it all, there’s one little area where it’s a little bit of green, and right there is where the carving to the pou [post marker], there standing and amongst all the smoke, and it has not been destroyed.

“It’s been charred, it’s been scarred, but it’s still there”.

Photos show a small portion of the damage to the carving on the lower right side. At first glance, you would not suspect it had been damaged at all.