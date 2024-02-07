There were 23 rescues made on the Tongariro Crossing last year, and the walk's popularity is only growing. Photo / Bevan Conley

A total of 23 rescues on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing last year was an improvement on previous years, say search-and-rescue teams as they prepare for Easter Weekend crowds.

Constable Conrad Smith, a police officer based at National Park, is in charge of co-ordinating search-and-rescue efforts for the Whanganui-Ruapehu district.

He said the Tongariro Alpine Crossing had come a long way in terms of its safety for trampers “compared to what it was seven to nine years ago”.

The 23 rescues last year was a smaller figure than those recorded pre-Covid; in 2019 there were 28 rescues.

In 2024, there have been two rescues on the crossing so far.

The busiest weekend for the crossing is typically Easter Weekend, which will serve as a benchmark for the Department of Conservation’s (DoC) new booking system.

Turangi Land Search and Rescue chairman Steve Signal, who is a canine search dog handler, said it was too early to tell what difference the booking system had made, but Easter would be a good indicator.

“Generally, we can have up to 3000 people across on that Easter Saturday if it’s a fine day.”

Teams would sweep the crossing from both ends during Easter Weekend to get people down safely.

Signal said transport concession holders bearing more responsibility had made a “big difference” in reducing rescue callouts.

“Now there’s more of a duty of care for them in regards to their concession.

“They have to take into account the weather and the equipment the people have got on them before they drop them off.”

Signal and Smith said the most common reasons for rescues from the crossing were trips and falls, and people getting caught in the dark.

Walkers who relied on their phone as a torch often ran out of battery on a full-day hike, Signal said.

DoC visitor safety manager Andy Roberts said it was important to remember tramping tracks were not perfectly maintained like footpaths, and things could often go wrong.

He said mistakes people often made were not being prepared when track markers had fallen off, being caught out by the changeable New Zealand weather or not taking the right gear.

“It’s things like walking the track in jandals when actually, your feet need better support.”

It was easy for people to overestimate their fitness level before attempting a day hike, Smith said.

“That’s frustrating sometimes, with people. It’s a 19.4km walk over a mountain, and people turn up with no training.”

Not bringing enough food or water, wearing inadequate warm clothing and planning only to get from A to B without considering worst-case scenarios often contributed to the need for rescues, Signal said.

Roberts said he could not stress enough how helpful personal locator beacons (PLB) were for people going tramping, as DoC constantly receives alerts from them.

The Mountain Safety Council’s Plan My Walk app contains expert information about tracks, alerts and personal reviews, which are useful tools to help you prepare for any tramp around New Zealand.

