A woman in Tonga shared video online of the volcanic ash darkening the sky before the tsunami struck. Video / Nightingale Filihia

Satellite images taken before and after the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga has revealed the state of the devastation in the Pacific nation.

Three people have died following the eruption and subsequent tsunami in Tonga on Saturday, according to the United Nations' co-ordinator in the Pacific.

Fiji-based UN co-ordinator Jonathan Veitch said two deaths were confirmed but there were still parts of Tonga where communication remained difficult or non-existent.

Serious damage has been reported from the west coast of Tongatapu and a state of emergency has been declared.

Copernicus EU, the European Union earth observation programme, has released several satellite images that show the extent of the damage.

One image includes Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai which has disappeared after the eruption. Following the eruption, the volcano's caldera has collapsed and the area surrounding the volcano has been destroyed.

The Nomuka Village on the coast shows water invasion, damage to roads and buildings. The villages shoreline has also been covered in ash.

Earlier today, New Zealand's Acting High Commissioner for Tonga, Peter Lund, told Tagata Pasifika that there were unconfirmed reports of up to three deaths following the weekend's eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai and the resulting tsunami.

"I understand, talking to our police adviser this morning, unconfirmed reports of up to three fatalities, but that is not yet confirmed," he said.

Speaking to the news outlet from Nuku'alofa via satellite phone, Lund said there was a huge clean-up operation underway in the area after the town had been blanketed in a thick film of volcanic dust.

Along the shoreline of Nuku'alofa in the Kolomotu'a village and structures have been affected. As has also been reported in the region since January 16.

Meanwhile, images taken at Tonga's International airport in Tatakamotonga District shows potentially affected structures and a runway that has been flooded.

Images taken of the Fafaa village in the Kolofo'ou District show the island blanked in a layer of ash. There is also evidence of water damage in the district of the main island of Nuku'alofa.