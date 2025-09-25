“I hope the information released today provides some reassurance about the lengths police and its partner agencies went to in order to resolve this complex situation, as well as some clarity on the difficulties faced in achieving that safely.”
Phillips was killed in an early-morning shootout with police on Te Anga Rd, west of Waitomo Caves, early on September 8.
The fugitive father shot at a police officer who confronted him after his quad bike crashed when it was spiked on a rural road. Police were alerted to a night-time theft from rural supply store PGG Wrightsons in Piopio.
Phillips’ eldest child was with him, and his other two children were found later that day at a campsite in western Waikato.
The policeman who was shot suffered serious injuries to his head and shoulder and was later flown to hospital, where he received treatment and - later - visits from both the Police Minister and the Police Commissioner.
McKay said the officer was out of hospital and his recovery was progressing.
Phillips made sporadic appearances across western Waikato over his four years on the run.
Most were related to crime.
The first occurred in May 2023, when Phillips robbed a bank and shot at a supermarket worker in Te Kūiti before he and an unidentified person escaped on a motorcycle, prompting police to lay several charges and issue a warrant for Phillips’ arrest.
Three months later, Phillips was seen wearing a facemask, hat and glasses, shopping at Bunnings Warehouse stores in Hamilton, before driving south of Te Awamutu and eventually getting into a fight in Kāwhia with the owner of a ute he’d pinched.
In November that year, Phillips landed in the headlines again when he allegedly stole a quad bike from a rural Waikato property and – under the cover of darkness – broke into a Piopio shop with one of his kids.
Eleven months later, teenage pig hunters filmed an armed Phillips and his kids, clad in camouflage clothing, walking in the remote Marokopa farmland.
The last sighting came just 12 days before Phillips fatal confrontation with police, when the fugitive and a child were captured overnight on CCTV breaking into a Piopio superette.
Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders had told media no one should underestimate Phillips’ ruthlessness.
“Tom will pose a risk to anyone that tries to stop the way he’s living his lifestyle with his children”, said Saunders, who headed the hunt.
After his disappearance, some of the children’s relatives responded by offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their safe return.
Ōtorohanga mayor Max Baxter also repeatedly called for Phillips to hand the youngsters over.In June last year police offered an $80,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of the children, without success.
The kids’ mum Catherine (Cat) Christey also made a plea to Phillips, calling him a “criminal” using their children as “pawns in his game”.