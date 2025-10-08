The parents of Tom Phillips have written a letter of apology.

The parents of fugitive Tom Phillips have penned a letter to their local newspaper, extending a “sincere apology” to the local community.

Phillips was killed in the early hours of September 8 after entering into a shootout with police, during which he critically injured an officer.

Police are currently investigating whether anyone helped Phillips while he was on the run for four years after he abducted his three children and took them into hiding in the wilderness.

In a Letter to the Editor published in the King Country News, his parents Neville and Julia Phillips gave their “sincere apologies”.

“We would like to send our sincere apology to all those in the Waitomo/Otorohanga districts, most especially those in the Marokopa.Te Anga community for all the trouble, inconvenience, loss of privacy and property caused by Tom,” the letter states.