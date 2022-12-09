A fifth forestry company has been ordered to pay $355,000 for its involvement in a damaging flood near Gisborne in 2018. Photo / Alan Gibson.

A fifth forestry company has been ordered to pay $355,000 for its involvement in a damaging flood near Gisborne in 2018. Photo / Alan Gibson.

A forestry company responsible for destructive flooding during a storm event near Gisborne in 2018 has been ordered to pay $355,000.

Ernslaw One Limited is the last of five companies to be sentenced in Tairāwhiti after severe rain events in June 2018 dislodged sediment and slash (log waste) from poorly managed forestry sites in Uawa/Tolaga Bay.

The slash came from a number of forestry sites, including Uawa Forest, where Ernslaw is the holder of the resource consent and responsible for the forestry harvest and associated earthworks.

This afternoon’s sentencing at the Gisborne District Court concluded one of the largest series of investigations and prosecutions under the Resource Management Act (RMA).

Gisborne District Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann says she wants today’s fine to be seen as a deterrent.

“Any company that pollutes our region will be prosecuted. Today’s sentencing of Ernslaw closes court action against five forestry companies from an event that devastated the community of Uawa more than four years ago.

“Our hill country is steep and erosion-prone. It must be planted and harvested with care to ensure sustainable management of our natural and physical resources,” she said.

Emergency services rescue a family from the rooftop of their home in Tolaga Bay, East Cape in 2018 as heavy rains caused flooding. Photo / Supplied

An estimated 400,000sq m of log waste washed down hills, and clogged rivers, causing serious environmental harm and damaged properties, and a further 47,000sq m of the woody debris washed up on Uawa Beach.

“Storms of this intensity are becoming more frequent due to climate change. As a council, we must make sure best practice is being followed in forestry to protect our environment, people, and property,” said Thatcher Swann.

The company pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges laid against it by Gisborne District Council.

Other companies successfully prosecuted from these events include Aratu Forests Limited (formerly Hikurangi Forest Farms Limited), Juken NZ Limited, DNS Forest Products 2009 Limited and PF Olsen Limited.

Ernslaw’s charges relate to Uawa Forest between June 1, 2017, and June 22, 2018.

Ernslaw was also ordered to pay emotional harm reparation to each of the parties who prepared victim impact statements.

Ninety per cent of today’s fine will be paid to the council.

The Forest Owners Association apologised for a separate event in 2020 when a deluge of rain flooded a highway and sent forest slash tumbling towards beaches in Tolaga Bay.



























