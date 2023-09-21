Tokoroa ram raids leave business owners frustrated

Work is underway to clear the debris after a ram raid on Tokoroa's Dairy 67 Munchie Heaven. Photo / John van de Ven

Two businesses are counting the cost of early-morning ram raids in Tokoroa.

Challenge Tokoroa owner Harnoor Singh said his business was damaged in the incident at about 3.20am on Friday.

Footage from his CCTV cameras showed a group of people entering the store, who “grabbed what they could” in the space of two and a half minutes, before driving off.

The shop front of nearby Dairy 67 Munchie Heaven was also severely damaged in the early morning attack.

Harnoor said it would take a few hours to clean up the broken glass before he could re-open for business.

“It is upsetting, yes.”

It is not the first time he has suffered such damage with a business he owned in Kawerau also targeted a few years ago.

He said the high number of similar attacks around the country was unsettling and the law needed to be strengthened to deter people form that type of offending.

“It might be a human being that is damaged in the future. These things can be recovered but a human can’t.”

More to come.





