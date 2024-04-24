Latam passengers work to gain compensation, a key witness in Donald Trump’s trial takes the stand and first-home buyers dominate the market in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Tokoroa police are seeking a man who they say could help their investigation of the knife-point burglary of a Tokoroa shop on Sunday.

A photo released by police shows the man wearing sunglasses, a blue cap and a white and blue long-sleeved shirt leaving a store.

In a statement, police said the man may be able to assist with enquiries into the weekend burglary of Four Square on Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa.

At about 9pm, a man entered the Four Square and presented a large knife to two staff members while demanding cash and cigarettes.

The police statement said the store’s staff did the right thing when faced with an armed intruder and handed over an amount of cash while the offender took tobacco products.

“Thankfully, the staff were not harmed, but were shaken by what had occurred, and they are being offered support,” the statement said.

Police ask that the man, or anyone who recognises him, contact Police via 105, by phone or online at 105.govt.nz, clicking “Update my report”.

Please reference the file number 240420/8258.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.