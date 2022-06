Police were notified around 2.20pm after the car crashed into a house. Photo / File

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa, police say.

Police were notified around 2.20pm after the car crashed into a house.

The driver died at the scene. He was the only person in the car.

Inquiries to understand the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.