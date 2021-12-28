Toddler remains critical in hospital after near-drowning at Raglan

The toddler was critically injured after a water incident at a Raglan property on Boxing Day.

The toddler was critically injured after a water incident at a Raglan property on Boxing Day.

A 2-year-old remains critical but stable in Waikato Hospital after a near-drowning at Raglan.

The Herald understands the boy got into difficulty in a pool at a property on Maungatawhiri Rd on Boxing Day.

He was swiftly transported to hospital in a critical condition.

A Waikato DHB spokesman confirmed he remains critical but stable today.

Six lives have been lost in water-related incidents this Christmas.

A man died following a water-related incident at Cape Palliser, South Wairarapa on Friday morning.

On Christmas Day, a man - believed to be a diver - died following a "water-related incident" at Great Barrier Island. Police said the incident was reported shortly before 6pm.

The body of a missing fisherman was discovered south of Kennedy Bay near Whangapoua by a Coastguard fixed-wing plane about 5.40pm on Christmas Day.

The man in his 50s from Auckland was reported missing after he left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp about 9am on Friday and failed to return.

A woman died on Sunday following a water-related incident, this time at Waikanae Beach, Kapiti. The incident was reported to emergency services at around 1.30pm.

Also on Boxing Day a man died at Karioitahi Beach, southwest of Auckland after an incident shortly after 2pm.

Police on Sunday afternoon also confirmed a person died at Waiwera Beach just after 4pm.

A second person was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.