Toddler from New Zealand family drowns after falling from boat in Musket Cove, Fiji

Mahina Toki, 13 months old, was tethered to her family's yacht while it was docked in Fiji. She freed herself and fell in the water, and her parents Mark and Kiri were unable to revive her. Photo / Givealittle

Mahina Toki, 13 months old, was tethered to her family's yacht while it was docked in Fiji. She freed herself and fell in the water, and her parents Mark and Kiri were unable to revive her. Photo / Givealittle

A 13-month-old toddler has drowned after falling from her family’s boat in Fiji.

The toddler was named as Mahina Toki on a Givealittle page set up to support the grieving family.

A Fiji Police spokeswoman said the family’s yacht was docked in Musket Cove, on the west side of Fiji, when the incident occurred on Friday.

The child was believed to have been strapped into a harness on the deck and watching a movie while her parents, Mark and Kiri, were cooking dinner in the galley, the spokeswoman said.

When they returned to the deck, they could not find Mahina and began searching for her.

The toddler was found floating in the sea, and attempts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Fijian Police were investigating the incident.

The family, from Great Barrier Island, had arrived at Musket Cove in their 10-metre catamaran Kalamari on Wednesday after sailing from New Zealand.

The Givealittle page said Mahina had been tethered to the boat but “worked free” and ended up in the water.

“By the time we could find her, it was too late,” a friend of the family wrote.

A large number of boaties in the cove rushed to assist the family.

“Mahina was a beautiful, happy, smiling child who loved the water and life on the boat,” they added.

“Her mother, Kiri said she had eyes that looked into your soul from the [day] she was born.”

Her parents were now “picking up their lives” and heading back to New Zealand.

“To the beloved Mahina, may you forever live in peace, splashing with joy somewhere in the sea,” the Givealittle page said.

The fundraiser to help with flights and funeral costs had so far raised $9300.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokeswoman said it had not been approached for consular assistance in relation to the child’s death.











