Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old girl on Saturday. Photo / File

Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old girl after vehicle occupants flagged down a patrol car in Hamilton.

The child's death is being treated as unexplained.

Police were flagged down in Heaphy Terrace at 11am by the occupants of a vehicle who needed help with an unresponsive child.



The child was taken to hospital, but died on Saturday evening.

A scene examination has been completed at the child's home and a post-mortem examination will be conducted today.

Police are speaking to a number of people in relation to the death.