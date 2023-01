A person has died as the result of a workplace accident in Bay of Plenty this morning.

Police were called to a business on Tutaetoko Rd in Toatoa, Ōpōtiki, around 10.30am.

“Sadly the person died at the scene,” a police spokesperson has told the Herald.

“Our thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

WorkSafe will be advised of the incident, authorities said.