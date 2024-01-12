The UK and US have launched counter-offensive strikes against the Houthi rebels, Papua New Guinea declares a state of emergency, and the heat arrives for summer.

Fire teams will target leftover hotspots after bringing a scrub fire north of Wellington under control, dispelling fears it could threaten up to 50 homes.

The “huge” scrub fire in Porirua’s Titahi Bay, which started Thursday night, earlier reminded residents of a similar blaze in the area over a decade ago when more than 100 people had to be evacuated.

However, crews were able to bring the fireground at Whitireia Park under control as up to three helicopters and seven fire crews fought it.

“The fireground was monitored overnight and a drone crew carried out thermal imaging and located several hotspots, which ground crews will target today,” Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) said.

Two crews of firefighters will be on duty at the site today.

Incident controller Glenn Thompson said conditions are forecast to be windier today so crews will also strengthen the containment lines in case there are any flare-ups.

He said crews are likely to be working on the fireground all day and asked people to avoid lighting outdoor fires in the Wellington area.

“Always have a look at the www.checkitsalright.nz website to see what restrictions are in place, wherever you are,” Thompson said.

The scrub fire in Titahi Bay started on Thursday night.

Yesterday Fenz said their teams did a great job to bring the fire under control ahead of today’s predicted heavy winds.

Resident Suzanne Whitehouse earlier told the Herald her power suddenly went out about 11pm on Thursday. She then got a call from a friend who lived nearby, asking if she had “looked up”.

“The sky was really red,” she told NZME. “We went outside and that’s when we could see smoke coming from Whitireia Park.”

Whitehouse went for a drive to check on what was happening and could see firefighters working to access the fire, which was in a tricky spot.

“It was quite involved at that stage ... we were a bit worried that it might come over the hill.

“It was moving very fast.”