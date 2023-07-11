Police are continuing to investigate the man's death, which is till being treated as suspicious.

Police have revealed the name of the man found dead under suspicious circumstances in the Wellington suburb of Titahi Bay, Porirua.

He was Titahi Bay resident Barry Hall, aged 44.

He was found dead at an address on Owhiti St on Friday, July 7.

Police said the investigation into Hall’s death is ongoing.

His death is still being treated as suspicious after the post-mortem examination was completed yesterday.

An appeal for information is still ongoing, anyone who may have information is urged to contact police immediately.

If you have information on what occurred or saw anything unusual in the area at the time, call 105 and quote file number 230707/1182.



