Fiona Bakulich has been named as the former undertaker accused of putting dead bodies in rubbish bags instead of the caskets their families purchased. Video / Michael Craig

The director of Tipene Funerals has promised to address the criminal scandal that’s rocked the business made famous by its reality television show The Casketeers.

Tipene Funerals undertaker Fiona Bakulich has been accused of placing bodies into plastic rubbish bags instead of coffins their bereaved families paid for, as well as making them pay for Covid-19 tests for those bodies, despite industry experts telling the Herald there was no such thing.

Tipene Funerals director Francis Tipene finally addressed the issue in a social media video on Thursday.

“There is an underlying issue that hasn’t been addressed yet and I know we all want to hear from us, and I assure you and let you know that my wife and I and our whānau here at Tipene Funerals will be addressing this issue in the days to come with an interview with Miriama Kamo.”

An interview with Kamo addressing the funeral homes' legal issues is likely to air on Marae’s first show of the year on TVNZ on March 23, Stuff reported.