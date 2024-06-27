“To date, the first build has been funded by a member of my team, but aside from that it’s all been volunteer time,” Elder said.

“They’ll all be reimbursed for their time once I’m up and running, but they’ve all actually pulled together and done this for my vision.”

A key aspect of the project is a 16-lot tiny home development in Karitane, north of Dunedin, where the land will be developed into lease lots for the small abodes.

The foundations of the first tiny home in Cyndee Elder's Able Abodes project have been laid.

“So you can own the home, but you don’t have to own the land, that way you’re not having to come up with the upfront cost.”

In 2016, Elder found herself in emergency accommodation for eight weeks with her daughter.

“I’ve been through some s***, but that was just the pits. It was the most unsettling feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” she said.

A concept of the interior of the tiny houses.

“I thought, I can either just keel over right now and just give up, or I can find a solution.”

After landing on her feet, Elder began exploring affordable housing options, initially researching Chinese housing pods, but the plan was disrupted when the global pandemic more than tripled the freight costs.

The challenge led her to seek local resources within New Zealand.

She then met with several local businesses and community members in Dunedin, successfully sourcing local construction materials and, perhaps more importantly, people willing to volunteer their time to put them together.

Elder currently has an expo room at 185 George St that showcases the collective work of local businesses in building the homes and hopes to attract investors to support the project further, particularly for a rent-to-buy scheme that could make homeownership more accessible.

Cyndee Elder and builder Sacha Gray at the site of the first build.

Currently, the first one-bedroom production model is under construction.

Elder’s vision for the Karitane lease-lots includes creating a community with shared recreational spaces to promote a sense of belonging and support.

The self-contained homes currently being built are one-bedroom standalone apartments, with a two-bedroom concept model also launched.

Both versions of the home are based on a 54sq m footprint and have a pre-designed template with accessibility in mind.

Volunteers and contributors to the project include builder Sacha Gray, architect Cameron Grindlay, joiner Kevin Kyle from Kitchen Revamp, Hall’s Brothers for excavation, Harvey Norman for furnishing and whiteware, Oakley for bathrooms, E13 for windows, Freeman’s Roofing for the roofs, Ideal for lighting and Laser Electrical, and electrical work, Carpet Court, and SelectSIP for the walls.

“It’s a great collaboration of Dunedin small businesses,” said Elder.

