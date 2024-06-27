Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Tiny home initiative launches in Dunedin to tackle affordable housing

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Rescue teams head to the East Coast, Lauren Dickason’s family criticise the NZ Government and trust in police falls. Video / NZ Herald

Experiencing unstable housing options as a single mother inspired Cyndee Elder to seek solutions to prevent others from facing similar challenges.

Elder has launched a project called Able Abodes, aimed at designing, building, and selling accessible and affordable housing with easy-to-build and relocate tiny homes.

At 54 square metres, each of the homes will come with a price tag of $279,000.

The project already has significant support from local businesses, community members, and Business South.

A virtual-reality tour of one the tiny houses is on at an expo site on George St, Dunedin.
A virtual-reality tour of one the tiny houses is on at an expo site on George St, Dunedin.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“To date, the first build has been funded by a member of my team, but aside from that it’s all been volunteer time,” Elder said.

“They’ll all be reimbursed for their time once I’m up and running, but they’ve all actually pulled together and done this for my vision.”

A key aspect of the project is a 16-lot tiny home development in Karitane, north of Dunedin, where the land will be developed into lease lots for the small abodes.

The foundations of the first tiny home in Cyndee Elder's Able Abodes project have been laid.
The foundations of the first tiny home in Cyndee Elder's Able Abodes project have been laid.

“So you can own the home, but you don’t have to own the land, that way you’re not having to come up with the upfront cost.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In 2016, Elder found herself in emergency accommodation for eight weeks with her daughter.

“I’ve been through some s***, but that was just the pits. It was the most unsettling feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” she said.

A concept of the interior of the tiny houses.
A concept of the interior of the tiny houses.

“I thought, I can either just keel over right now and just give up, or I can find a solution.”

After landing on her feet, Elder began exploring affordable housing options, initially researching Chinese housing pods, but the plan was disrupted when the global pandemic more than tripled the freight costs.

The challenge led her to seek local resources within New Zealand.

She then met with several local businesses and community members in Dunedin, successfully sourcing local construction materials and, perhaps more importantly, people willing to volunteer their time to put them together.

Elder currently has an expo room at 185 George St that showcases the collective work of local businesses in building the homes and hopes to attract investors to support the project further, particularly for a rent-to-buy scheme that could make homeownership more accessible.

Cyndee Elder and builder Sacha Gray at the site of the first build.
Cyndee Elder and builder Sacha Gray at the site of the first build.

Currently, the first one-bedroom production model is under construction.

Elder’s vision for the Karitane lease-lots includes creating a community with shared recreational spaces to promote a sense of belonging and support.

The self-contained homes currently being built are one-bedroom standalone apartments, with a two-bedroom concept model also launched.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Both versions of the home are based on a 54sq m footprint and have a pre-designed template with accessibility in mind.

Volunteers and contributors to the project include builder Sacha Gray, architect Cameron Grindlay, joiner Kevin Kyle from Kitchen Revamp, Hall’s Brothers for excavation, Harvey Norman for furnishing and whiteware, Oakley for bathrooms, E13 for windows, Freeman’s Roofing for the roofs, Ideal for lighting and Laser Electrical, and electrical work, Carpet Court, and SelectSIP for the walls.

“It’s a great collaboration of Dunedin small businesses,” said Elder.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand