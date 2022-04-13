Queenstown-Lakes Mayor Jim Boult. Photo / Supplied

Queenstown will have a new mayor from October. Jim Boult announced this afternoon he won't be seeking a third term.

First elected in 2016, Boult says in a statement he's been "honoured" to have held the position for the past two terms and ''proud and humbled by what this council has achieved".

"But after lengthy consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided that I will not be putting myself forward for re-election in October.

"Despite the significant and unprecedented issues which we have faced in our district, and indeed globally, over the past two years, I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in leading this unique district.

"Together we have delivered some outstanding results since October 2016 and my only regret is that some of our goals have been derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic."

Boult says he's grateful to his family for their "outstanding support", particularly his wife, Karen, for her "unwavering commitment and enthusiasm", and to the councillors and staff.

He also pays tribute to Queenstown-Lakes residents.

"You are an amazing, passionate and outstanding community and I have been privileged to lead you.

"This has not been an easy decision to make but I believe it is now time for me to pass on the mayoral chains to someone new."