Timaru tragedy: Murder-accused mum Lauren Dickason back in court this morning

Lauren Anne Dickason was arrested and charged with murdering her three daughters, and appeared in court on Saturday morning. Video / George Heard

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The woman charged with murdering her three young daughters at their Timaru home last month is scheduled to appear in court again this morning.

Lauren Anne Dickason, 40, allegedly killed 6-year-old Liané, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla on September 16.

She was charged with three counts of murder and made her first appearance in Timaru District Court on September 18.

Dickason was remanded in custody to a forensic psychiatric ward at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch.

There, she underwent a psychiatric assessment ahead of her first appearance in the High Court today.

Dickason is scheduled to appear before Justice Rachel Dunningham just after 9am today.

It is understood she will appear in court via an audio visual link from Hillmorton Hospital.

The specific details of the alleged murder have been suppressed.

The Dickason family arrived in Timaru just a week before the children died on September 16.

A woman has been charged after two-year-old twins Karla and Maya Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane were found dead in Timaru. Photo / Supplied

They moved here from Pretoria in South Africa and spent their mandatory time in managed isolation before they were released to start their new life.

Graham Dickason is an orthopaedic surgeon and had a job with the South Canterbury District Health Board.

It is understood he had been at a work function with colleagues and arrived home to find the grisly scene.

A neighbour told the Herald the morning after the alleged murders that she heard the sounds of sobbing and moaning about 9.40pm.

Another neighbour found the distressed father and called 111.

Police then converged on the house.

Lauren Dickason was unresponsive and in a critical condition when her husband arrived home.

She was taken to Timaru Hospital for treatment and was stable enough by Friday night to speak with police.

She was charged with murder soon after.

