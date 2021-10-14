Timaru tragedy: Lauren Dickason to make fresh High Court appearance after alleged murder of three daughters

Lauren Anne Dickason was arrested and charged with murdering her three daughters, and appeared in court on Saturday morning. Video / George Heard

Lauren Anne Dickason was arrested and charged with murdering her three daughters, and appeared in court on Saturday morning. Video / George Heard

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The woman charged with murdering her three little girls at their Timaru home last month will make another appearance in court today.

Lauren Anne Dickason is scheduled to appear in the High Court at Timaru just after 9am.

The 40-year-old doctor allegedly killed 6-year-old Liané, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla on September 16.

She was charged with three counts of murder and made her first appearance in Timaru District Court on September 18.

That day she was remanded in custody to the forensic mental health ward at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch.

She was set to appear in the High Court on October 5 but her appearance - via audio visual link - was excused as a mental health assessment was ongoing.

Dickason is expected to appear via AVL from Hillmorton Hospital.

The hearing itself is being held in Christchurch.

Police today at the scene of where three young girls were found dead in Timaru. Photo / George Heard

The specific details of the alleged murder have been suppressed.

The Dickason family arrived in Timaru just a week before the children died after spending their mandatory stint in managed isolation.

They moved here from Pretoria in South Africa.

Graham Dickason is an orthopaedic surgeon and had a job with the South Canterbury District Health Board.

It is understood he had been at a work function with colleagues and arrived home to find the grisly scene.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:



• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.