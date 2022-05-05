Tim the Tauranga tabby cat has been missing about a week. Photo / Supplied

Tim the tabby cat, accidentally transported to the Tauranga tip in the back of a truck, has been missing almost a week.

The 4-year-old cat's owners were in the process of moving from their Otūmoetai property last weekend when the sly feline hopped into the back of a truck taking rubbish to the Maleme St Transfer Station.

Owner Penny Scutt said the truck, although small, was "pretty full" and her former partner and son did not see the stowaway until it was too late.

"Tim must have snuck on board . . . they closed the back of the truck up and went on their way."

Once they had arrived at the transfer station, her son saw something moving around.

"All of a sudden, Tim was there, and he jumped out and took off."

Tim was accidentally taken to the dump when his owners were in the process of moving house. Photo / Supplied

Tim jumped down into the pit, looked back at them, and ran off.

Scutt said they all went back in the evening and looked for Tim for two hours, with no luck. She had been down every day since.

While there had been no good news, a staff member had promised to keep an eye out.

But the family were given false hope when a big tabby was spotted at the station.

"It wasn't him, unfortunately."

Scutt said her Tim was a handsome tabby, quite distinguished with tiger-stripe fur.

There was a little white under his chin.

"He's very sociable, he likes to show off. He does roly-poly at your feet."

Tim spent lots of time outside and was quite independent, she said.

She said the family were trying to remain positive and hoped Tim would manage to navigate the way back home.

It took about 25 minutes to drive from the house to the station in Greerton.

"It's been sad. We've been hopeful."

Lots of tears were shed on Saturday night for their beloved family pet, she said.

Scutt said they missed the sociable cat and his cuddles but had appreciated the support they have received from posts on social media.

Tauranga City Council sustainability and waste manager Sam Fellows said while many residents loved the occasional trip to the transfer station, a cat tagging along was a first for staff.

"We're all keeping an eye out for Tim, and hoping we can reconnect him with Penny and the rest of her whānau.

"Our awesome transfer station team spent time with the family looking for Tim, and there is an open invitation for them to come back and keep searching."

There were some cats that live in the bush area next to the transfer station, and in the past staff have found kittens there and have taken them to the SPCA to be rehomed.

"We are all hopeful for a purr-fect outcome to this tale."