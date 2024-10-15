Judd told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking Breakfast if the committee decided not to uphold his complaint, and if Parliament did not act on it, “they will essentially be seen to be giving the green light to what is really just political activism”.
The New Zealand Council of Legal Education, however, earlier said teaching tikanga was essential in legal education given references to it in Acts of Parliament and the Supreme Court’s acknowledgement of it as part of New Zealand law.
Māori Law Society Hunga Roia Māori president Tai Ahu earlier said teaching tikanga, and its inclusion in the legal system, “is not something ... to be scared about” saying the law evolved “just like tikanga and our common law would increasingly reflect Māori perspectives”.
University of Auckland Emeritus Professor Jane Kelsey disagreed with Judd’s complaint and said having a curriculum that reflected New Zealand’s pre- and post-colonial history created “a more informed jurisprudence [legal theory]”.
Kelsey did say, however, she thought making tikanga a compulsory part of legal education may have been rushed through without bringing everybody on board and establishing a good understanding of its relevance.
“The last thing we need is for senior counsel and senior politicians to take us back to the infamous days ... that said Māori were not civilised enough to have a system of law,” she said.