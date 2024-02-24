Tihei: Congratulations to the four kapa haka teams off to Te Matatini 2025

Te Kapa Haka o Kahungunu is one of the winning teams through to compete at Te Matatini 2025.

The Kahungunu Kapa Haka Regional Competition took place on Saturday February 24 at the Dannevirke A&P Showgrounds with about 500 amazing and dedicated Kapa Haka performers who gave it their best shot on stage.

A total of 13 teams entered the competition, allowing for up to four Kahungunu teams to qualify to perform at the world’s largest Kapa Haka Event - Te Matatini 2025.

Te Rerenga Kōtuku will be on show in 2025.

Besides the event being an awesome gathering for Kapa Haka lovers, this is the very first time that the regionals have been hosted by Kahungunu ki Tāmaki-nui-ā-Rua.

Local iwi leader Hayden Hape was pleased to have Kahungunu on his doorstep. The last Regionals was hosted by Kahungunu ki Wairarapa and the next one will be hosted in 2026, by Kahungunu ki Tamatea in Central Hawke’s Bay.

The teams need to compete at this regional level to qualify for the Te Matatini event. There are strict rules for every part of the performance and judges have the difficult job of concentrating on each performance to be absolutely prudent in their decision making.

Te Rangiura o Wairarapa put on a stellar show.

It was a fantastic day for everyone who attended. More than 5000 people gathered to support their favourite teams and Manaaki the Kaupapa in general. The hosts did a fabulous job in providing great Manaaki to all those who attended. From the time you arrive to the time you left, you felt a great feeling.

After a long day which started with karakia at 8am and ending with the prizegiving just over 12 hours later, we were pleased to hear the presentation of acknowledgements to all those participants.

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui were one of the four winning teams.

We congratulate all of the teams for their hard work and commitment to this kaupapa. As far as the iwi is concerned, everyone is a winner and should be very proud of themselves.

This is a huge achievement and we wish the winning teams all the very best as they practice and prepare for the 2025 Te Matatini event. Ka Mau te Wehi!!

The winning teams going through to compete at Te Matatini 2025 are the following ranked teams:

1. Te Rangiura o Wairarapa

2. Te Rerenga Kōtuku

3. Te Kapa Haka o Kahungunu

4. Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Ranginui







