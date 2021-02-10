Ties now optional in Parliament after Rawiri Waititi booted out for not wearing one

Speaker Trevor Mallard has announced that ties are no longer mandatory in Parliament.

It comes days after a dress code stoush between him and Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi, which saw Waititi booted out for not wearing a tie.

Mallard said a Standing Orders committee meeting discussed appropriate business attire tonight and a submission on the topic was heard from Te Paati Māori (Māori Party).

"The committee did not reach a consensus but the majority of the committee was in favour of removing a requirement for ties to be part of 'appropriate business attire' for males," he said in a Tweet.

"As Speaker, I am guided by the committee's discussion and decision, and therefore ties will no longer be considered required as part of 'appropriate business attire'. I acknowledge those who felt this was an important issue worthy of further consideration."

[THREAD] I would like to take this opportunity to clarify recent coverage of the rules surrounding what MPs wear in the chamber of the House of Representatives. This thread includes the information that was distributed to MPs and staff at Parliament. [1/] — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) February 10, 2021

In a series of Tweets, Mallard discussed the history of the dress code in Parliament.

This thread from @NZParliament about hats (which are allowed – and in fact used to be required at certain times) https://t.co/SDFHzn2h43 [3/] pic.twitter.com/3pDnd92IzJ — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) February 10, 2021

Last week I announced that due to the feedback from respondents in favour of keeping ties, ties would remain part of the dress code as ‘appropriate business attire’ at Parliament. [7/] pic.twitter.com/VaDMagIBgm — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) February 10, 2021

“The standard of dress required of members is determined by the Speaker, in line with the stipulation made by Standing Orders Committee in 2003 that ‘appropriate business attire’ is expected in the Chamber.” [9/] pic.twitter.com/Rt3j05VMqB — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) February 10, 2021

As Speaker, I am guided by the committee’s discussion and decision, and therefore ties will no longer be considered required as part of ‘appropriate business attire’. I acknowledge those who felt this was an important issue worthy of further consideration. [/thread] — Trevor Mallard (@SpeakerTrevor) February 10, 2021

Mallard kicked Waititi out of the House on Tuesday afternoon for not wearing a Western-style tie. He was wearing a traditional Māori hei-tiki instead.

During Tuesday's question time, Waititi tried to ask a question but Mallard told him to sit down as he had made it clear male MPs could only ask questions if they were wearing a tie.

Waititi tried again later and was again shut down by Mallard.

His co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who was wearing a tie, pleaded his case but Mallard did not change his mind and Waititi was booted out of the House.

Speaking to media after being ejected for not wearing a traditional Western-style tie, Waititi said the Speaker's conduct was now becoming "unconscionable".

"It's forcing indigenous people into wearing what I described as a colonial noose."

He said the tie rule was outdated.

"As far as many New Zealanders are concerned, this is a tie," he said pointing to his hei-tiki.

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi holding his tie aloft to symbolise a noose during his maiden speech in Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"This is a tie to my people, this is a tie to the plight, this is a tie to the very reasons I stand in this place to fight for our rights."

In an opinion piece, Waititi said the situation was about more than just a tie or taonga.

"This has everything to do with equality," he wrote.

He also expressed his disappointment on Twitter after Mallard's decision.

Dissapointing the Speaker has set one precedent for some members of but not for everyone. Being told to leave the house because of my choice to wear hei-tiki as cultural business attire is absurd. — Rawiri Waititi MP (@Rawiri_Waititi) February 9, 2021

"My hei-tiki is my tie of choice. It ties me to my tīpuna, whenua, and people. We have made it known that this party will not be subjugated nor assimilated to dated colonial rules," the MP added.

I’d like to think that the speaker would stick to his word in “supporting members dressing in formal wear of the cultures they identify with”. pic.twitter.com/1MHEVyuzBC — Rawiri Waititi MP (@Rawiri_Waititi) February 9, 2021

Late last year, Waititi was warned that he faced being ejected from the House if he did not wear a tie, after refusing to wear one, and in his maiden speech to Parliament he said in te reo: "Take the noose from around my neck so that I may sing my song."

Last year Mallard said he was open to relaxing the rules around ties in the House.

He had asked all MPs for their opinion as to whether or not MPs should be wearing ties in Parliament.

But that feedback came back in the affirmative and the rule stayed.

"A significant majority of members who responded opposed any change to dress standards for the Debating Chamber," Mallard said at the time.

"Having considered those views, I have decided that no change in current standards is warranted. Business attire, including a jacket and tie for men, remains the required dress standard."