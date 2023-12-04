Auckland and Northland are expected to be lashed with thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail today, bringing a threat of flash flooding.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland and Auckland for seven hours from midday.

The forecaster says slow-moving electrical storms are expected to roll over the top of the country until 7pm, with intense localised downpours leading to surface and flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Between 10 to 25mm/h of heavy rain is expected to fall, with hail anticipated north of Auckland city.

MetService meteorologist John Law said areas north of the Harbour Bridge are expected to see some “pretty intense bursts of rain”.

Law said the storm’s lack of pace combined with the large amounts of rain is the perfect storm for flash flooding, surface flooding and slips in low-lying areas.

“It will make extra hazardous conditions on the roads as well.

“We need to be taking an extra bit of care, travelling and watching out for those as we head through this.”

Further north, between 25 to 40mm/h of rain is tipped to drench Northland, with or without the thunderstorms.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” MetService said.

🌦️Mōrena! Here's your quick weather update in just 7 seconds



The highlights📷?



🌧️ North Island: Showery (possibly thundery)

⛅️South Island: Clouds making way for sunshine

💨Christchurch: Hold onto your hats, it's a windy afternoon! pic.twitter.com/weXnW3Sn1F — MetService (@MetService) December 4, 2023

There is also a low risk of thunderstorms over the remainder of Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo and Taranaki.

MetService said an unstable atmosphere over the north of the North Island is causing the wild weather.

Forecaster Niwa said since the thunderstorms were slow-moving this increased the risk of surface flooding.

⚡️ Some highly localised but intense downpours are again possible on Tuesday, particularly across the northern North Island...



Although they'll be quite isolated, these heavy cells will likely be slow-moving & may produce rainfall that's heavy enough to cause surface flooding ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8gs9vr6Cwt — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 4, 2023

“Although they’ll be quite isolated, these heavy cells will likely be slow-moving and may produce rainfall that’s heavy enough to cause surface flooding,” Niwa said.

“The action will be driven by converging winds in the lower atmosphere and weak winds aloft that will enable the cells to remain nearly stationary.”

Tropical Cyclone forming in South Pacific

Beyond New Zealand shores, a tropical low near the Solomon Islands is expected to intensify into a Tropical Cyclone later this week.

Forecasters are keeping a close eye on the path of the cyclone, which is currently expected to make landfall in northern Queensland, Australia.

🚨🌀Cyclone Formation Alert. The 3rd tropical cyclone of the season is expected to be named today.



Latest tracking shows a direct hit into #Queensland. Worth noting modelling has NOT been in agreement on exact path all week - so this may still change. #Mackay #QLD #Australia pic.twitter.com/Z19jnmPGeN — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) December 4, 2023

“There’s no indication that we’ll get a tropical cyclone coming toward New Zealand at this stage, but we are flagging a moderate risk of a tropical cyclone, somewhere around that area, from around the middle of the week,” said meteorologist Stephen Glassey.



