Thunderstorms, downpours and flash floods expected for North Island

MetService National weather: November 14th-16th

Batten down the hatches North Island - a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued.

MetService has forecast localised downpours of 25-40mm an hour and thunder between 2pm and 10pm today with a high risk of flash flooding.

“Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially in low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips,” Metservice warned.

“Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain.”

Northland residents can expect to be hit with scattered thunderstorms about the western parts this afternoon and evening, bringing heavy rain.





Today will begin an extended period where showers, thunderstorms & downpours, particularly for the North Island, occur.



Because of the expected rain intensity & slow movement, concern is growing for the risk of flash flooding (where the heaviest rain occurs). pic.twitter.com/XBpyZ1NUrE — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 15, 2022

The rest of the week isn’t looking much better according to the long-range forecast, which features rain, thunder and lightning for the North Island.

🚨 For the first time this season, NZ has recorded a 30-degree temperature as Hanmer Forest reached 30.2°C this afternoon!



🌡️ Several other locations in eastern NZ made it into the upper 20s.



👉 Elsewhere, our Greta Point station in Wellington recorded 26.3°C pic.twitter.com/Pe6Ktokbnv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 15, 2022

The expected weather is in stark contrast to the record high seen yesterday where Niwa reported 30C for the first time this season.

The temperature in Hanmer Forest in the South Island reached 30.2C.