Thunder, lightning, hail hit Hawke's Bay

Localised hail storms and thunder and lightning were hitting parts of Hawke's Bay this afternoon in the first hit of an expected double-banger climatic lambasting by the end of the week.

Amid forecasts of possibly 25-40mm of rain in some places, hail had been reported from the Tararua District and Dannevirke through to Hastings by 4pm, and a MetService meteorologist warned a hot and partly cloudy Napier that "it's probably not too far away."

In particular there had been hail and heavy rain in Dannervirke and across parts of Hastings from Bridge Pa to Havelock North.

The conditions followed two weather warnings from national weather agency MetService, one mid-morning being for severe thunderstorms between 1pm and 5pm.

This shot of a lightning bolt was taken at 3.15pm on Hastings' Karamu Road. Photo Harrison Cater

The agency had already just issued a heavy rain warning for all of Hawke's Bay for the 24 hours from 9pm on Thursday.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said the two systems were not related and it was more likely it would be the heavy rain on Thursday-Friday that was most likely to affect most areas and people.

The outlooks prompted warnings from highways management agency Waka Kotahi NZTA for people to take care on roads throughout Hawke's Bay and the Gisborne-Tairawhiti.

Bridge Pa Airport and environs after rain and hail felling west of Hastings. Photo / Warren Buckland

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Central North Island regional manager maintenance and operations, Jaclyn Hankin said: "Expect the unexpected and remain alert. Check your intended route for hazards or disruptions before setting out using the Waka Kotahi interactive Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) and be prepared for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, potholes, slips, downed trees, powerlines and fallen branches."

Motorists needing to travel in the conditions could prepare by making sure windscreens and windows are clean and free of obstruction, and other vehicle checks and maintenance to minimise risk, the agency says.