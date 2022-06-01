MetService Auckland weather: June 1st.

Speed limit reductions across the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning as regions across the North Island brace for severe and potentially damaging thunderstorms.

Speeds were reduced across the bridge for under 30 minutes around 10.20am due to strong wind gusts.

FINAL UPDATE 10:30AM

Winds gusts have eased and speed restrictions have now been lifted in the area. We'll continue to work closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds across the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning. ^MF https://t.co/2kVUpF0y9u — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 1, 2022

Waka Kotahi said it is continuing to monitor the wind speeds.

Meanwhile, parts of Waikato are starting to flood.

MetService has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the western and northern coasts of the country from Buller in the South Island and north.

There is also a heavy rain warning in place for Westland.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued https://t.co/4jWsELkn0G pic.twitter.com/pYwZeWRxqT — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) June 1, 2022

MetService said downpours of 25-35mm of rain, large hail and gusts up to 110km/h can be expected during these "intense storms".

A line of showers is also headed for Auckland this morning, which is expected to create hazardous road conditions.

An active line of showers ⛈ heading towards Auckland in the next hour or so.



Poor visibility in downpours, brief flooding, hail & buffeting gusts are all possible as this line of showers passes east so be prepared for hazardous conditions on the road https://t.co/7k3nmeeZKF pic.twitter.com/wxt5jnjibB — MetService (@MetService) June 1, 2022

Waka Kotahi is preparing to shut down the Harbour Bridge at the slightest sign of trouble, as MetService predicts gale-force winds, hail and torrential rain will lash the upper North Island throughout today.

There's even a chance a tornado will rip through the region, causing damage.

MetService is urging people to be aware of the hazards, saying rainfall and winds of this intensity can cause flash floods and slips, and make driving dangerous.

Marokopa Rd in Waitomo is already experiencing floods this morning and a resident said while it was still passable, a 4WD is required.

Flooding has begun in Marokopa. Photo / Supplied

The storms could become severe from Northland to Taranaki between 6am and 3pm, and Bay of Plenty and Rotorua could see similar conditions between 9am and 4pm.

"Wind gusts of this strength, and damaging tornadoes can cause structural damage, including trees and power lines, and may also make driving hazardous."

In preparation NZTA has put the moveable barrier into the 4/4 lane configuration on the Harbour Bridge, meaning it is ready to shut at any moment.

REMINDER: The Moveable Lane Barrier on the #SH1 Auckland Harbour bridge will remain in the 4/4 lane configuration this morning, due to the risk of strong wind gusts forecast from 8am-11am. Drive with care #AucklandTraffic. ^MF pic.twitter.com/FssUWQvLaU — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) June 1, 2022

The unsettled weather stretches further south too, with thunderstorms forecast for Wellington, and the South Island can expect its fair share of unsettled conditions too.

⚡ It's a pretty wild start to the day in the capital with heavy showers around & thunderstorms just offshore...



View from @niwa_nz @ Greta Point 👇 pic.twitter.com/lDAEmxRpF3 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 1, 2022

Northern Westland, Buller and northwest Tasman have a moderate risk of thunderstorms during the day, which may be accompanied by localised heavy rain of 15 to 25 mm per hour and hail of 5 to 20mm in diameter.

It's the second day of hectic weather for the lower end of the North Island, after a small tornado tore through the beachside town of Waikanae yesterday.

Roger and Mavis Smith were relaxing in their Waikanae Beach home when a mini-tornado muscled its way across their property in Weggery Drive today.

The drama started at 11.15am when two metal bi-fold doors "blew open and a huge sound erupted", Roger said.

"It sucked the doors out."

The couple's roof was destroyed by the storm, and they described the blast as being "like a bomb going off".