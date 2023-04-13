Three Waters reset: Mixed reaction from councils

PM Chris Hipkins and Local Government Minister Kieran McAnulty scrap a major part of the unpopular Three Waters reforms, ditching the four mega entities that would have delivered Three Waters services to households. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government’s changes to the Three Waters policy have drawn a mixed reaction from regional mayors as some have said it’s a good move while others have said it’s only a minor change.

The four major original entities have been scrapped and replaced with ten entities roughly alongside the existing boundaries of the 16 regional councils, the Government announced today.

The Government wants the new policy - named “Affordable Water Reforms” - to be up and running by 2026.

The new entities will allow local councils more direct engagement with the water entities that will manage water services on their behalf.

Local Government New Zealand President Stuart Crosby said there are 78 councils across the motu, and one thing the vast majority agree on is that water reform is necessary.

“We will need to go back to our councils to understand their views on the new model.”

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little said the policy reset is a great step in the right direction.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little thinks it's a step in the right direction. Photo NZME

“It really has great merits and it’s not such a big beast with the four entities,” he said.

“Hawke’s Bay was working on this way before the initial policy and it was great to see [Local Government Minister] Kieran McNaulty acknowledge that.”

However, Malborough Mayor Nadine Taylor said the changes do not solve any of the key issues around the reform programme.

“Marlborough’s voice will be greater with a three-council Top of the South entity than it would have been with the mega-Entity C stretching all the way up the North Island’s East Coast,” she said.

“Marlborough ratepayers have invested heavily in our water infrastructure, particularly in recent years, and our communities feel a very strong sense of ownership of those assets.”

Local Government NZ and Little both agree that they are happy that the Government took their concerns into consideration.

Crosby said it is a genuine shift and responds to key parts of local government’s feedback.

Little said, while there are still a few nuts and bolts that need to work out, he commends the government for taking on feedback and looking into making changes.

The Herald has contacted the Auckland and Wellington mayors’ offices for comment.