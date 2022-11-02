Councils' fingers crossed for Hawke's Bay's Three Waters hopes

Hawke's Bay council leaders this week (from left): Sandra Hazlehurst, Hinewai Ormsby, Craig Little, Alex Walker and Kirsten Wise. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay's mayors are hopeful they will be able to influence some changes in the Government's controversial Three Waters reform plan following comments made by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Following the announcement of an alternative proposal from Christchurch and Auckland mayors on Tuesday, Ardern said Government was open to changes that improved the existing plans, as long as they do not move away from the fundamentals of them.

Mayors Craig Little (Wairoa), Kirsten Wise (Napier), Sandra Hazlehurst (Hastings) and Alex Walker (Central Hawke's Bay) are now calling on Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta - MP for Hauraki-Waikato and in her 28th year in Parliament - to reconsider a Hawke's Bay's model.

Wise said: "We have consistently advocated for a regional service delivery model for Hawke's Bay, because it is a far better option than Government's plans to establish four new super-entities across New Zealand to take control of all council-owned Three Waters infrastructure and services."

Hazlehurst said Hawke's Bay's councils had always supported the need for better standards for drinking, waste and storm water service delivery, and agree the status quo is not an option.

"However, we strongly believe our more defined regional model is a better solution for Hawke's Bay than what Government proposes," she said.

Little said the Hawke's Bay model aligns with Government's reform objectives, but unlike Government's plans, would also ensure Hawke's Bay's communities retain local control and ownership of Three Waters assets.

It also aligns with the Communities 4 Local Democracy approach, supported by about 30 councils nationwide, he said.

"Support from Auckland and Christchurch means there is now support from councils representing more than two-thirds of New Zealand's population," he said. "Surely now the Government will listen, and begin a new constructive conversation based on what the majority of councils and New Zealanders want?"

A Crown funding support mechanism would help transition to a regional water model in an affordable way for all of Hawke's Bay's communities, said CHB mayor Walker.

"We are committed to working together to achieve the very best outcome for the people of Hawke's Bay, and we are looking forward to constructively engaging with Government to make that happen," she said.

The mayors say the Hawke's Bay model will achieve the efficiency and affordability and resilience outcomes for Hawke's Bay's drinking, waste and storm water services and keep decision-making local.

It would also ensure co-governance and satisfy the principles of Te Mana o te Wai, meet Hawke's Bay councils' regional investment objectives and principles (including better alignment with regional planning and freshwater management), ensure the new water standards set and monitored by Taumata Arowai are met, and mean communities have meaningful input into planning and management of their water services.