Thieves stole three cars - one after the other - and used them to flee police vehicles this morning, “driving erratically and swerving in and out of lanes” along the Southern Motorway.

A motorist who saw part of the incident said “it looked like a big chase”.

At that stage one of the stolen cars was heading north on the busy motorway, near Bombay.

Police confirmed the incident but said no formal pursuit was initiated.

“An allegedly stolen vehicle failed to stop when indicated to by police near Pukekohe about 10.40am,” said a spokesperson.

“It fled from police who followed at legal road speed but did not pursue due to the manner of driving.

“The occupants abandoned the vehicle a short time later and were picked up by a second vehicle, which was also not pursued due to the manner of driving.”

The alleged thieves abandoned the second vehicle about 11.30am and continued on in a third vehicle.

Police said that car was also not pursued due to the manner of driving.

“The vehicle and the occupants have yet to be located by police,” the spokesperson said.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Further information is expected from police later today.



