Three vehicles have been involved in a crash at a Christchurch intersection. Photo / George Heard

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Shands and Weedons Rds at about midday.

A St John spokesperson said they have transported two people to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition.

The crash is reported to be blocking the road, they said.

The scene is expected to be cleared shortly.