Three vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. Photo / George Heard

Three vehicles needed to be towed from the scene. Photo / George Heard

Six people are injured following a rush-hour car crash in Christchurch.

Police were notified of a crash on Blenheim Rd, between Tika St and Matipo St, at 7.30am.

Hato Hone St John responded with two ambulances and one rapid response unit.

Two patients were transported to Christchurch Hospital, one in a serious condition and one in a moderate condition.

Four further patients in minor conditions were assessed and treated at the scene, a St John spokesperson said.