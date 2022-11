Ambulance services have been alerted to the incident. Photo / NZME

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of a serious three-vehicle crash near Winton in Southland.

The accident happened at about 1.25pm at the intersection of Gap Rd East and SH6, Winton.

Police said “initial reports suggest there have been injuries”.

Three vehicle crash at the intersection of Gap Road and State Highway 6, Winton. Photo / Google Maps

St John has two ambulances and a rapid response unit at the scene.

The road has been closed, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Detours are in place.

- More to come