Emergency services responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 26, near Paeroa in the Thames Valley about 3.45pm on Friday, September 22, 2023. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Emergency services responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 26, near Paeroa in the Thames Valley about 3.45pm on Friday, September 22, 2023. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Three people have been badly injured in a three-vehicle crash in the Thames Valley this afternoon, with one left in a critical condition.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew to the scene of the two-car and truck crash on State Highway 26 near Paeroa about 3.45pm.

Waka Kotahi has closed the highway from the Kopu roundabout at SH25 and Hubbard Rd SH26, a stretch of about 22km.

Three people were involved in the crash, a spokesman for the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said.

The crash critically injured one person and left another with serious injuries. One person was moderately injured.

A photograph provided to the Herald by the trust shows one car so badly damaged the bumper and bonnet had peeled away. The side of the car was heavily dented.

The impact sent one car off the road and the truck off the other side of the highway. Debris was strewn across the scene. One of the truck’s front wheels appeared dislodged.

The Herald has approached police for comment.

SH26 KOMATA - ROAD CLOSED - 4:10PM

Due to a serious crash just north of Komata, #SH26 is closed between Kopu roundabout(SH25) and Hubbard Rd(SH26). Delay your journey or consider alternative route. More: https://t.co/TgUehtnHom ^HJ pic.twitter.com/T48j1toOEk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) September 22, 2023



