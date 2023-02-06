Police followed the teens in the stolen car for 11km. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three teenagers have been caught after driving a stolen car 11km the wrong way down a Wellington motorway early this morning.

Two 14-year-olds and a 19-year-old were in the stolen Nissan Navara which failed to stop when signaled by police at 1am.

Police began to pursue the car but abandoned the chase when the car began to drive south in the northbound lanes of State Highway 2 with its lights off.

Police followed the car in the southbound lanes, with lights and sirens blaring to warn motorists of the coming danger. This lasted for 11km before a police unit forced the car off the road near the Melling intersection to stop a serious crash.

Both vehicles were damaged in the incident but no one was hurt.

The 19-year-old will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today, charged with dangerous driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, driving while forbidden, and failing to stop.

The Serious Crash Unit and Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating.