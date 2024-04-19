Three teens arrested after luxury cars stolen from Auckland home

The arrested teens are aged 14 and 17. Photo / Bevan Conley

The arrested teens are aged 14 and 17. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three teenagers have been arrested after two “high-end”, luxury cars were stolen from an Auckland home.

The cars and other person items were stolen from a Mt Wellington address either late last night or early today, police said.

Two of the alleged offenders are aged 14, and the other is 17.

Inspector Rachel Dolheguy said police spotted the cars travelling in convoy in the eastern suburb of Glen Innes just before 1.30am today.

Police then sent a number of “resources” to the area to catch the alleged thieves, and recover both stolen cars.

“Incidents like this are not only a concern for the public but also for police in that these offenders are putting the wider community at risk when they flee from police,” Dolheguy said.

”We refuse to tolerate offending of this nature.”

Police are now considering charges for the 17-year-old and have referred the two 14-year-olds to Youth Aid



