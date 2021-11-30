Three shootings in one night across Central West Auckland 'appear to be linked'

A woman was left with minor injuries after a vehicle was shot in the Auckland suburb of Wesley. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A woman was left with minor injuries after a vehicle was shot in the Auckland suburb of Wesley. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Three reported shootings across Central West Auckland suburbs that took place over one night - and left one man in hospital - appear to be linked, police said.

An investigation is ongoing after shots were allegedly fired in Wesley, Mt Roskill and Sandringham on Sunday night, leaving two people injured.

"The behaviour shown is completely reckless and shows absolute disregard for the safety of our communities," said Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe.

"Police are still investigating the possible links to any gangs and this has not yet been confirmed."

Shots were fired at a vehicle on O'Donnell Ave in Wesley around 6.45pm. A woman received a minor injury to her arm but did not require medical attention.

Thirty minutes later, in nearby Mt Roskill, there were reports of a shotgun being fired but, on arrival, police found no damage at the property on Freeland Ave.

On the same night, a man received a gunshot wound at an "unknown location" in Sandringham and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

An earlier firearm incident on Haverstock Rd in Sandringham on Friday evening remains under investigation.

Police said it's unclear whether the incidents are all linked.

"Police acknowledge that these incidents will be extremely concerning to those who live in these areas, but we want to reassure our community that these appear to be targeted incidents between people who appear to be known to each other," said Pascoe.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents can contact Police on 105 quoting file number 211128/6490, or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.