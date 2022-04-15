Three seriously hurt in Easter long weekend driving incidents

Two people have been seriously hurt in a crash on Kingston Rd, near Queenstown. Photo / James Allan

Two people have been critically hurt in a car crash near Queenstown, while a third person was also seriously hurt in the region after being crushed by a truck.

Police said the car crash took place on Kingston Rd at Jack's Point at about 6.10pm.

"Two vehicles were involved and two people are reported to have critical injuries," police said.

"Traffic management is in place."

A photographer at the scene said the crash involved a sedan and a ute.

The roof of one of the vehicles had been taken off, with two ambulances at the scene treating patients.

A rescue chopper was also at the site of the crash along with two fire trucks and two fire support vehicles, the photographer said.

Another person had also been seriously hurt after being "trapped between a rolling truck and a shed" at a property on Kinloch Rd, near Glenorchy.

The incident took place at about 4.40pm.

"The person reportedly had serious injuries and was being transported to hospital by helicopter," police said.

The Easter long weekend injuries follow on from a death on the roads last night when a passenger in a car fleeing police died in a crash in Auckland.

That incident started when police stopped a suspicious car at 10.07pm on Clevedon Rd in Papakura to make inquiries with the driver but the car instead accelerated away.

Police did not start a pursuit.

Several minutes later the vehicle was located by another police unit after it had crashed into a pole at the intersection of Porchester Rd and Walters Rd, Takanini.

"The driver fled the scene and police immediately rendered medical assistance to the two remaining occupants of the vehicle," police said.

"Sadly, one of the passengers died at the scene."

A second passenger sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was located a short time later and had sustained moderate injuries.

"This is a devastating event for everyone involved," Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said.

"When you are signalled to stop by police, just stop. It's not worth someone being injured, or worse, losing a life."

A person who saw the aftermath of the crash said the windshield of the vehicle had shattered and the airbags had flung out.

"It was a real mess," he said.