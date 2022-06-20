Three people taken to hospital after suspicious house fire in Porirua

A photo posted on Facebook shows smoke pouring from the building. Photo / Supplied

Three people have been taken to hospital following a suspicious house fire in Porirua.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said three patients were taken to hospital, all in a moderate condition.

One person went to Wellington Hospital and the other two to Hutt Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the dwelling fire on Dimock St in Titahi Bay about 2.20pm.

The armed offenders squad briefly attended the scene as there were reports a firearm might have been at the property, but in the end they were not required.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, police confirmed.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said 10 fire trucks were sent to the house.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union partial strike action will not impact crews responding to emergencies, they said.

Photos of the smoke from the blaze have been posted on social media, with locals questioning what was happening in the area.