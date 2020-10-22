Three people rescued in Kaikoura after being flipped off boat

The Seaward Kaikoura Range. Photo / Mike Scott

Three people had to be rescued by a helicopter after they were flipped out of their boat in Kaikoura.

The incident happened off the Kaikoura peninsula near Point Kean this morning.

A Maritime NZ spokeswoman said the group made contact with the Rescue Coordination Centre at about 9.30am and the Coastguard, South Pacific Helicopters and Life Flight were alerted.

All three people made it to some rocks safely, where they were collected by the local helicopter.

All were uninjured and we understand they were wearing lifejackets.

Life Flight was stood down and a local boat was dispatched to tow their boat back to shore.

It follows a fatal boating accident in Canterbury yesterday.

Police said inquiries were under way to establish how a person died in the incident, which happened in Kaiapoi.

A spokeswoman said police were notified about the incident around 7.30am.

"We can confirm that it's not a drowning incident," the spokeswoman said.

The boat was found on the Waimakariri River around 8am, she said.