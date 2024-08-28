Advertisement
Three people rescued from burning house in Henderson, Auckland

NZ Herald
Multiple crews battled a house fire on Parrs Cross Rd in Henderson early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Firefighters helped three people escape from a burning house in the West Auckland suburb of Henderson early this morning.

Around 1.43am, multiple people called 111 to report the two-storey house on Parrs Cross Rd was on fire.

Three people had to be helped out of the two-storey Parrs Cross Rd house after a fire broke out early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward
Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Garreth Lewis said on arrival firefighters found the 20m x 10m structure was “well involved” in fire.

The fire has been extinguished and everybody was accounted for, with three people needing assistance to get out of the house, he said.

St John said they treated one patient following the blaze.

At the peak of the fire, four fire trucks were in attendance along with a hazmat vehicle and two support vehicles, Lewis said.

A fire investigator will be attending later in the morning.

Crews battle house fire in Far North

Firefighters in the Far North are also battling another house fire, after being called at 2.07am, Lewis said.

The single-storey house, in the suburb of Awarua near Kaikohe, measured 28m x 18m in size and was well involved in fire when crews arrived.

Three fire trucks and two water tankers attended. Just before 5.30am crews were still working to extinguish the blaze.

St John ambulance said they had treated one patient.

