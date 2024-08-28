The fire has been extinguished and everybody was accounted for, with three people needing assistance to get out of the house, he said.

St John said they treated one patient following the blaze.

At the peak of the fire, four fire trucks were in attendance along with a hazmat vehicle and two support vehicles, Lewis said.

A fire investigator will be attending later in the morning.

Crews battle house fire in Far North

Firefighters in the Far North are also battling another house fire, after being called at 2.07am, Lewis said.

The single-storey house, in the suburb of Awarua near Kaikohe, measured 28m x 18m in size and was well involved in fire when crews arrived.

Three fire trucks and two water tankers attended. Just before 5.30am crews were still working to extinguish the blaze.

St John ambulance said they had treated one patient.