Three people injured in serious crash in Waiuku, Auckland

NZ Herald

Three people have been injured - one seriously - in a crash in Waiuku in Auckland.

Emergency services were called to a collision in the area about 8.30am.

St John confirmed paramedics responded to the incident and treated three people.

One person had suffered serious injuries in the crash, while the other two were said to be in a moderate condition.

All three people involved have been taken to Middlemore Hospital for treatment, St John said.

Two ambulance vehicles were sent to the scene - including a first response unit. St John staff referred media to Police for any other details.