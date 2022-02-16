One person has been trapped in a vehicle after a car and a truck collided this afternoon on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash near near Puhinui Rd around 4.45pm, with Fire and Emergency NZ sending crews from Mangere, Papatoetoe and Papakura to the scene.
Three people have been injured. St John said one person was in serious condition, one was in moderate condition and another person had minor injuries.
The incident had initially blocked all southbound lanes but the crash had since been cleared and the road repoened to traffic.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Delays could be expected however until congestion in the area had cleared.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Paul Radden said the extraction of a driver trapped in one of the vehicles was underway.
St John has sent two rapid response vehicles and three ambulances to the scene where paramedics treated the three patients.
Police warned motorists delays could be expected for those travelling southbound.