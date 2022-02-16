Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway near Puhinui Rd. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway near Puhinui Rd. Photo / 123rf

One person has been trapped in a vehicle after a car and a truck collided this afternoon on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near near Puhinui Rd around 4.45pm, with Fire and Emergency NZ sending crews from Mangere, Papatoetoe and Papakura to the scene.

Three people have been injured. St John said one person was in serious condition, one was in moderate condition and another person had minor injuries.

The incident had initially blocked all southbound lanes but the crash had since been cleared and the road repoened to traffic.

Delays could be expected however until congestion in the area had cleared.

FINAL UPDATE 5:45PM

All lanes are now open and the crash has been cleared. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/lAYtRfbc5h — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 16, 2022

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Paul Radden said the extraction of a driver trapped in one of the vehicles was underway.

St John has sent two rapid response vehicles and three ambulances to the scene where paramedics treated the three patients.

Police warned motorists delays could be expected for those travelling southbound.