Three people were hurt after a car crashed into an apartment building on Vincent St in Central Auckland on Tuesday evening. Video / John Weekes

A car has crashed into a building in central Auckland this evening, leaving three people injured.

Two fire trucks are on the scene helping police.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman told the Herald they received a call about the crash at 5.25pm.

Police were called to the building on Vincent St at 5.15pm.

The vehicle was being towed from inside the building.